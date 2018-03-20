Aiken, S.C., recently topped Southern Living magazine's list of "The South's Best Small Towns 2018," with the Lowcountry's Beaufort coming in at No. 6. Here, 2013 Belmont Stakes winner Palace Malice gallops around Aiken Training Track with rider Gene Tucker aboard.
Aiken, S.C., recently topped Southern Living magazine's list of "The South's Best Small Towns 2018," with the Lowcountry's Beaufort coming in at No. 6. Here, 2013 Belmont Stakes winner Palace Malice gallops around Aiken Training Track with rider Gene Tucker aboard. Tim Dominick File photo

Aiken the South's best small town, Southern Living says. This SC town also got a nod

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

March 20, 2018 11:24 AM

Two South Carolina towns were ranked among "The South's Best Small Towns 2018" by Southern Living magazine.

Located just over 50 miles southwest of Columbia, Aiken took the top spot in the rankings, which are decided by readers of the magazine.

After that came Fairhope, Ala.; Oxford, Miss.; Southport, N.C. and Williamsburg, Va.

Beaufort came in at No. 6, followed by Blowing Rock, N.C.; Fredericksburg, Texas; Beaufort, N.C.; and St. Augustine, Fla.

"These tiny, tight communities have celebrations that everyone, both young and old, anticipate like parades, block parties, garden tours, and holiday markets," the magazine writes. "They are tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the big cities, and they're bursting with warmth, personality, and history."

Beaufort — South Carolina and North Carolina — also made the list last year.

