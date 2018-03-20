Severe weather possible in the Midlands Tuesday afternoon and evening

Severe weather is possible in the Midlands area during the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday, forecasters say.
Low pressure moving across the area Tuesday will bring thunderstorms to the Midlands area of South Carolina, the National Weather Service said. The best chance for severe weather will be in the eastern portion of the Midlands and moving toward the coast.
There also is a chance for severe weather in the northern part of the area.
Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats, along with the possibility of a few tornadoes, forecasters said. Severe weather is more likely in areas near the coast.
