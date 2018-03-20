Weather suspected in Lexington County blaze that killed family pet

Officials say severe weather may have caused the Tuesday morning fire that killed a family's pet.
The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Crystal Lane in the South Congaree area, according to Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill. Firefighters saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home when they arrived.
The blaze remains under investigation, but Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said severe weather is being looked at as a possible cause since storms were making their way through the area at the time.
There were no injuries, but one oxygen-dependent patient was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, Cahill said.
Three people were displaced by the fire, which also killed the family's pet, Cahill said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
