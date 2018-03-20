How a can of glue shut down a street in this SC town

More Videos

Five Points shooting victim talks about Army experience at his university

Five Points shooting victim talks about Army experience at his university

Pause
Arthur Jones Jr., 22, of Hopkins appears in Columbia bond court for the shooting in Columbia's Five Points

Arthur Jones Jr., 22, of Hopkins appears in Columbia bond court for the shooting in Columbia's Five Points

Watch Richland County armed robbery

Watch Richland County armed robbery

Here's what Columbia police know about the Five Points shooting

Here's what Columbia police know about the Five Points shooting

The scene in Five Points after Sunday morning shooting

The scene in Five Points after Sunday morning shooting

Watch the sights and sounds of Five Points' St. Patrick's Day celebrations in 360

Watch the sights and sounds of Five Points' St. Patrick's Day celebrations in 360

Smoke, fire inside a Columbia Walmart store caught on video

Smoke, fire inside a Columbia Walmart store caught on video

360 Video: Take in the sights and sounds of Congaree National Park

360 Video: Take in the sights and sounds of Congaree National Park

Dutch Fork students emotional during 17-minute walkout against guns

Dutch Fork students emotional during 17-minute walkout against guns

Watch footage of Richland County armed robbery

Watch footage of Richland County armed robbery

Police responded to the rear of the U.S. Post Office on Black Street near downtown Rock Hill Tuesday morning after a postal employee saw a "suspicious package" on the sidewalk near the rear of the building. Rock Hill bomb squad responded and found the cans contained plumbers glue and primer, police said. adys@heraldonline.com
Police responded to the rear of the U.S. Post Office on Black Street near downtown Rock Hill Tuesday morning after a postal employee saw a "suspicious package" on the sidewalk near the rear of the building. Rock Hill bomb squad responded and found the cans contained plumbers glue and primer, police said. adys@heraldonline.com

Local

How a can of glue shut down a street in this SC town

By Amanda Harris And Andrew Dys

aharris@heraldonline.com

adys@heraldonline.com

March 20, 2018 02:04 PM

Rock Hill police officers responded to a report of a suspicious package at the Rock Hill Post Office Tuesday morning.

The item was on the sidewalk between Wilson Street and Hagins Street on Black Street.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, post office employees called 911 reporting two paint cans taped together, said Mark Bollinger, spokesperson with Rock Hill Police. Bollinger said an employee is a military veteran and said the cans did not look right.

Bomb squad patrol and detectives also reported to the scene. Police told residents in nearby houses and businesses to shelter in place.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cans held glue and primer, said Lt. Larry Vaughan with Rock Hill police. Black Street has been opened to traffic.

The recent involving packages did not affect the local response, police said. Rock Hill police followed their standard suspicious package protocol, Bollinger said. bombings in Texas

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

  Comments  