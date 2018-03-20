How a can of glue shut down a street in this SC town

Rock Hill police officers responded to a report of a suspicious package at the Rock Hill Post Office Tuesday morning.

The item was on the sidewalk between Wilson Street and Hagins Street on Black Street.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, post office employees called 911 reporting two paint cans taped together, said Mark Bollinger, spokesperson with Rock Hill Police. Bollinger said an employee is a military veteran and said the cans did not look right.

Bomb squad patrol and detectives also reported to the scene. Police told residents in nearby houses and businesses to shelter in place.

The cans held glue and primer, said Lt. Larry Vaughan with Rock Hill police. Black Street has been opened to traffic.

The recent involving packages did not affect the local response, police said. Rock Hill police followed their standard suspicious package protocol, Bollinger said. bombings in Texas