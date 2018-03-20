More Videos

Five Points shooting victim talks about Army experience at his university

Five Points shooting victim talks about Army experience at his university

Pause
Arthur Jones Jr., 22, of Hopkins appears in Columbia bond court for the shooting in Columbia's Five Points

Arthur Jones Jr., 22, of Hopkins appears in Columbia bond court for the shooting in Columbia's Five Points

Watch Richland County armed robbery

Watch Richland County armed robbery

Here's what Columbia police know about the Five Points shooting

Here's what Columbia police know about the Five Points shooting

The scene in Five Points after Sunday morning shooting

The scene in Five Points after Sunday morning shooting

Watch the sights and sounds of Five Points' St. Patrick's Day celebrations in 360

Watch the sights and sounds of Five Points' St. Patrick's Day celebrations in 360

Smoke, fire inside a Columbia Walmart store caught on video

Smoke, fire inside a Columbia Walmart store caught on video

360 Video: Take in the sights and sounds of Congaree National Park

360 Video: Take in the sights and sounds of Congaree National Park

Dutch Fork students emotional during 17-minute walkout against guns

Dutch Fork students emotional during 17-minute walkout against guns

Watch footage of Richland County armed robbery

Watch footage of Richland County armed robbery

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department will have four "robotic lifeguards" to utilize this summer, which will help prevent people from drowning in the ocean. Jonathan Evans
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department will have four "robotic lifeguards" to utilize this summer, which will help prevent people from drowning in the ocean. Jonathan Evans

Local

Watch how these robotic lifeguards will help save lives in Myrtle Beach this summer

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 20, 2018 02:10 PM

The City of Myrtle Beach's coast is about to get safer for all beachgoers.

In about a month, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department will have four "robotic lifeguards" to utilize this summer, which will help prevent people from drowning in the ocean.

"Primarily it's for us to get something out to a potential drowning victim that can help them stay afloat until we can get out there with a swimmer or jet ski," said Lt. Jonathan Evans with MBFD.

The robot — called EMILY for short — stands for Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. They are remote-controlled devices designed to race through heavy surf to get to swimmers in distress very quickly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

EMILYrobot
An Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard, a device utilized to get to swimmers in distress in the ocean at a high rate of speed. -
Jonathan Evans

Evans said the water rescue robots have a top speed of around 30 mph and are buoyant enough to save about five or six people at a time.

"They’re basically like remote-controlled boats," Evans explained. "They have a camera on the front that you can use to monitor if you’re far out so you can see where you're going."

The robots are made out of foam, Evans said, so in case they hit someone during a rescue, no one will get hurt.

"They’re really cool devices and I think they are gonna help out a lot with our water rescue in the city," he added.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  