UPDATE: As of 6:35 a.m., I-26 Westbound lanes have reopened

A large electronic messaging board has fallen across I-26, near Old Sandy Run Rd at Exit 125 in Calhoun County.

Traffic is detoured eastbound from Exit 119 (Hwy 176) US-21 to I-26 and westbound at Exit 129 (US-21) Hwy 176 to I-26.

Expect delays as crews remove the sign and clear debris.

TRAFFIC ALERT— SC: Calhoun County: I-26 @ 125 mm is closed both directions due to a collision which resulted in a . @SCDOTPress sign across roadway: I-26 DETOURS: eastbound :exit 119 (Hwy 176)- US 21 to I-26. Westbound: exit 129 (US 21)-Hwy176- to I-26. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/jrMZb3oHMX — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) March 21, 2018