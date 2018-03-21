Your Lexington County home phone was ringing like crazy after midnight. Here's why

If you live in Lexington County and still own a landline and that phone was ringing off the hook early Wednesday morning, there is a cause.
It was likely Lexington County's new emergency alert system, CodeRED.
There just isn't a reason why those calls were placed ... yet.
On the positive side, it is good that the system designed to deliver time-sensitive weather and emergency information to residents worked, and calls got through.
On the negative side, there was no emergency to report and the system disturbed a number of residents, delivering calls after midnight.
Lexington County officials didn't have an answer why the calls went out shortly after CodeRED was publicly unveiled earlier Tuesday.
"The County is looking into why these calls announcing the program went out so late yesterday and so early this morning," Lexington County tweeted in reply to a resident's complaint on Twitter. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."
There is a puzzling aspect to the calls that were made early Wednesday morning. Residents are asked to sign up to receive alerts from CodeRED, but some who received the late-night calls reported they hadn't registered for the service.
While the calls that went out mistakenly were to landlines, CodeRED will also deliver messages to cell phones and more via email, text, social media and mobile alerts.
While the primary purpose of the system is to alert residents about emergencies, it will have some other uses.
"The County may also activate CodeRED to send GENERAL notifications to registered subscribers to communicate non-life safety matters, such as voting registrations, planned road closures, water main repairs, water and power service interruptions, etc.," Lexington County reported on its website.
Lexington County said that there is no charge to sign up for the service, and personal information is to be kept confidential.
