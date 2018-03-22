Here's why White Knoll High was evacuated

Students at White Knoll High School were evacuated Thursday at about 3:15 p.m. due to a suspected gas leak, according to a Tweet from Lexington County Schools District One.
The county received a call about a suspicious smell a little before 3 p.m., spokesman Harrison Cahill said.
HAZMAT teams arrived at the scene at about 4:15 p.m. to investigate, Cahill said, but crews did not find any indications of gas.
The smell was likely caused by an issue with the school's air conditioning unit, Cahill added.
Students and faculty were allowed to reenter the school at about 4:45 p.m.
