Lexington County HAZMAT evacuates White Knolls High School
Lexington County HAZMAT evacuates White Knolls High School
Lexington County HAZMAT evacuates White Knolls High School

Local

Here's why White Knoll High was evacuated

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

March 22, 2018 04:34 PM

Students at White Knoll High School were evacuated Thursday at about 3:15 p.m. due to a suspected gas leak, according to a Tweet from Lexington County Schools District One.

The county received a call about a suspicious smell a little before 3 p.m., spokesman Harrison Cahill said.

HAZMAT teams arrived at the scene at about 4:15 p.m. to investigate, Cahill said, but crews did not find any indications of gas.

The smell was likely caused by an issue with the school's air conditioning unit, Cahill added.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Students and faculty were allowed to reenter the school at about 4:45 p.m.

  Comments  