What to expect at Saturday's March for Our Lives in downtown Columbia

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are expected to march to the S.C. State House on Saturday morning at the March for Our Lives, in conjunction with a worldwide movement of demonstrations planned to push for school safety and reform of gun laws.
"We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school," the Columbia March for Our Lives event organizers wrote on Facebook. "We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes. Our schools are unsafe."
The March for Our Lives movement was born out of widespread reaction to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed.
In the month since, students have taken the lead on speaking out to national and local leaders about school safety, gun violence and reforming gun laws. Millions of students around the country, including thousands in the Columbia area and across South Carolina, participated in school walkouts earlier this month.
The national March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., is expected to draw nearly 1 million people and could be, some say, one of the largest marches in U.S. history. More than 800 sister marches are planned around the world.
Saturday's March for Our Lives event in downtown Columbia will begin with a march from the corner of Sumter and Calhoun streets to the S.C. State House starting at 10 a.m. Beginning at 11, a program of speakers and performances, including area students and local and state elected officials, will be held on the State House lawn.
Blockades will be set up at these downtown Columbia intersections before the march begins at 10 a.m. Saturday:
Main and Richland
Elmwood and Sumter
Marion and Calhoun
Sumter and Laurel
Sumter and Taylor
Taylor and Main
Sumter and Washington
Lady and Sumter
Gervais and Sumter
Gervais and Main
Gervais and Assembly
