Columbia in the running for this 'All-America' honor given to only 10 cities

Columbia has been named an All-America city twice since the award's creation, but now it's going for its third title.
The capital city was named one of 20 finalists for the National Civic League award, according to a statement from city officials.
Kershaw County and Mount Pleasant were also named, making South Carolina the state with the most finalists.
The theme chosen this year by the organization -- which strives to promotes civic engagement through innovation -- was "Promoting Equity through Inclusive Civic Engagement," according to the National Civic League.
“These finalist communities are building local capacity to solve problems and improve their quality of life,” National Civic League President Doug Linkhart said, according to a statement.
Columbia is competing against cities like Miami Beach, Las Vegas and Charlotte, according to the National Civic League. Of the 20 finalists, 10 will be awarded the title of All-America city.
Since the award was created in 1949, Columbia won twice, in 1951 and 1964 , according to the National Civic League.
"All-America City Finalist status speaks volumes about the charming, cosmopolitan, entrepreneurial and community focus of our beautiful city," City Manager Teresa Wilson said in a statement. "Columbia epitomizes the character and spirit that any American holds dear for the community in which he or she lives. We are honored to be recognized."
