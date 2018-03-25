1 killed, driver and child taken to hospital after Garners Ferry Road crash

One person was killed and another injured in a two-car crash on Garners Ferry Road Saturday.
The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. on the 8800 block of Garners Ferry Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
An eastbound Buick sedan struck a Lexus sedan that was pulling onto Garners Ferry from a business, Collins said. The driver of the Buick, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed.
The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
The driver of the Lexus, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital with unknown injuries, Collins said. A child who was in the Lexus also was taken to the hospital.
No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
