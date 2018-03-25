Local

20-year-old driver killed after hitting disabled car on I-26

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

March 25, 2018 09:41 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 26 early Sunday.

The crash happened just after midnight in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 106, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Sydney Jordan Burnsed, 20, of Blythewood, was traveling in the left lane when her vehicle struck a car that had been disabled by a prior accident, Fisher said. Burnsed, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle was not occupied when the crash happened, Fisher said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

