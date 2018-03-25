Hearts are broken as many mourn the Midlands 20-year-old killed in I-26 car crash

A former Blythewood High School student and member of the softball team died in a car crash Sunday morning.
The death of Sydney Burnsed has drawn an outpouring of emotion on social media. There is a steady theme of disbelief, mourning and genuine love for the departed 20-year-old.
Burnsed was killed in a collision just after midnight. It occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-26, near mile marker 105, which is close to the Piney Grove Road exit.
The person running the Blythewood High School Softball Twitter and Facebook pages sent out messages shocked over the sudden loss. But both closed by saying that Burnsed "will forever be in our hearts."
A former teammate, who said she looked up to Burnsed, was also among those who shared her thoughts.
"You’ll never realize how many lives you impacted. ... You will surely be missed," she said to Burnsed. "Syd never knew a stranger and lit up any room she walked in."
Another former teammate shared her memories of Burnsed on Twitter.
"Rest In Peace to not only a teammate, but a great friend. You were taken to soon Syd. Love & miss you."
Many offered condolences and wished for peace for Burnsed. Others asked for prayers for her family in this difficult and shocking time.
Some who coached Burnsed, or worked with her on the softball field when she was a youngster also shared thoughts. They marveled at what a sweet girl she was, and what a fine young woman she had become as she matured.
"It has been a joy to watch you grow into such a beautiful person who loves life and the Lord," one person wrote in a Facebook post.
Another shared pictures of Burnsed and her teammates on the Carolina Travelers softball team.
But the universal sentiment was that Burnsed was loved and will be terribly missed. Burnsed's death has left many with the feeling of having broken hearts.
Here is a collection of posts on social media about Burnsed:
The crash remains under investigation.
