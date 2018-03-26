SC woman who gouged out her eyeballs to appear on national TV show, have surgery

The South Carolina woman who gouged out her own eyeballs has come a long way since the Feb. 6 incident.
Kaylee Muthart, who permanently blinded herself while under the influence of drugs, is making strides in her recovery from the gruesome injury and powerful drug addiction. She has gone from a hospital to a psychiatric facility and has since returned to the care of her mother's home.
During her ongoing physical and emotional recovery, she has even shared her story publicly. That includes accounts of her horrific incident in People magazine and Cosmopolitan.
She'll tell her story once again, perhaps on the largest public stage to date.
Muthart's mother, Katy Tompkins, confirmed on Facebook that she and Muthart will appear on "The Dr. Oz Show."
"So, the journey continues. We are officially booked for the Dr Oz Show to tape on April 5th. (We don't know the official air date yet)" Tompkins wrote in a Friday post on the page she has created to provide updates on her daughter.
"The Dr. Oz Show" airs on Columbia's NBC affiliate, WIS. It can usually be seen from 3-4 p.m. on weekdays.
Muthart burst on the scene when was found holding her eyeball outside of an Upstate church, then fought off Good Samaritans and first responders before removing her other eye.
Almost two months later, the 20-year-old will open up about the horrific incident and her medical recovery to a nation-wide audience.
Muthart was was reportedly using marijuana and methamphetamine at the time of the self-inflicted injury.
"The events leading up to it were caused by the previous night and thinking my third eye was something I could use," Muthart said in a video from her mother's home in Anderson. "I thought the hallucinations were something that just got real.
"The world just got darker."
Muthart has said she's hopeful she can help others while recovering and growing on her own. Talking about her experience is part of that process.
Tompkins said Muthart’s story can serve as a cautionary tale about drug abuse, and if they can help “just one person,” something good can come of such a terrible incident.
"I want to spread my story, Muthart said. "It took me to get my eyes out of my head to see anything good happening to me."
Muthart is scheduled to have something else positive happen. She's is expected to get prosthetic eye balls, according to Tompkins. But it won't be without incident.
After being airlifted from the Anderson church to a hospital for treatment, Muthart's eye injuries were cauterized to seal them up.
Because of that, and primarily because of the state of her eye sockets, surgery is required to keep the prosthetic eyeballs "in when she gets them."
After meeting with an optometrist, it was learned that Muthart will need to undergo two surgeries.
"He will start with the right eye socket to build it back up so that the prosthetics will stay in and her body will not reject them," Tompkins wrote on Facebook. "After her first surgery, he said her socket will stay numb for 18 hours and she will have no pain after that. They will put a pressured eye patch on to be left on for 3 days.
"Then he has to repeat on the other eye socket 3 weeks later, the same thing and same recovery!"
Tompkins and Muthart have expressed trepidation over the prospect of two surgical procedures. Tompkins said she thought the process would be much simpler, adding she was shocked to learn her daughter would need to go under general anesthesia twice.
That doesn't rest easy with Muthart either, as it rekindles past drug-induced paranoia.
"So that messed with her mind! We talked it through and her conclusion was she's was putting it in God's hands! So she is comforted with that fact!" Tompkins wrote in the Facebook update.
In addition to the surgeries, Muthart will have more interaction with medical officials. On Sunday, Tompkins wrote that the mobility expert from The Commission for the Blind was visiting to help Muthart with her cane and mobility.
"We are so thankful for all of the doctors, therapists, organizations, etc. that have been there for Kaylee and made her situation much easier for her," Tomkins posted. "It is still hard but they make it a little easier!"
