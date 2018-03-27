8 families displaced by fire at Columbia apartment complex

More than 30 people were displaced by an early-morning fire that ripped through a Columbia apartment building Tuesday.
Firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Gable Oaks Apartments on Colleton Street, according to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins. That's just off North Main Street near U.S. 321.
Flames were coming through the roof of the building when firefighters arrived, Jenkins said. The fire is under control; however, the blaze displaced eight families, or about 35 people.
The American Red Cross is assisting the families, Jenkins said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
