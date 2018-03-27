Get a sneak peek of what it looks like inside Columbia's new boutique hotel

Columbia's new boutique hotel, Hotel Trundle, is nearly ready to open in downtown's Main Street district.
The 41-room hotel spans three half-century-old buildings on Taylor and Sumter streets, which used to house a Western Auto, Powell furniture store and Rose Talbert paint store.
Incorporating elements of the buildings' past, from pressed tin ceilings to garage door hardware to wallpaper remnants, Hotel Trundle is a testament to Columbia's history and to its present talent.
Married owners Rita Patel and Marcus Munse incorporated the work of some 50 Columbia-area professionals in bringing the hotel to life. Local handiwork shines from every corner:, including a custom community gathering table by local furniture maker Bricker & Beam, a Cedric Umoja mural in the Sumter Street display window, downtown-themed hallway photographs by Dalvin Spann, coffee from local roasters Indah and Loveland, breakfast treats from Main Street neighbor Ally & Eloise bakeshop and on-tap seasonal beers curated by Craft and Draft.
Individual guest rooms, each outfitted in funky decor with themes of black and purple, feature unique details such as skylights, leftover graffiti on exposed brick walls, a wall of garage doors or a wall of windows overlooking Taylor Street.
"We saw the potential of three historic buildings, envisioned what it could be, took a 'unicorn' opportunity and created Hotel Trundle," Patel said. "We felt the opportunity was too great not to use it as a tool to add a little bit of shine to Columbia and help Columbia sparkle a little bit more."
The hotel plans to open in early April.
