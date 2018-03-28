Edgefield SC law enforcement seek missing teen

Edgefield County authorities are seeking information on a teen who went missing more than a week ago.
Makai Alyvia Blassingame, 15, left her home on March 19 at about 11:30 p.m., according to a statement from Crime Stoppers.
Blassingame, who is being considered a runaway, is about 5-foot-7-inches and weighs about 180 pounds. She frequents Saluda, Edgefield and Johnston, according to the statement.
Deputies ask that anyone with information about Blassingame's whereabouts contact the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office at (803) 637-5337 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
