Columbia teen with special needs missing, deputies say

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

April 02, 2018 11:42 AM

Deputies are asking for information after a 13-year-old girl with special needs went missing on Easter Sunday, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sherri Lynn Campbell was reported missing Sunday after her mom found a "disturbing note" her daughter left.

Deputies believe Sherri took a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with the South Carolina tag JFW416 from a relatives home in Northeast Columbia, according to the statement.

Sherri is described as a 5-foot-6-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black and red Jordan sneakers.

