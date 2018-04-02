Columbia teen with special needs missing, deputies say

Deputies are asking for information after a 13-year-old girl with special needs went missing on Easter Sunday, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Sherri Lynn Campbell was reported missing Sunday after her mom found a "disturbing note" her daughter left.
Deputies believe Sherri took a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with the South Carolina tag JFW416 from a relatives home in Northeast Columbia, according to the statement.
Sherri is described as a 5-foot-6-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black and red Jordan sneakers.
