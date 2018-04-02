Carolina Bride: Former SC first lady Jenny Sanford gets remarried

Rejoice!
That was what former South Carolina first lady Jenny Sanford posted on Instagram, along with a photo of her weekend wedding.
Sanford married investment banker Andy McKay over the Easter weekend in a private ceremony on Sullivan's Island.
The wedding took place along the waterway near the Ben Sawyer Bridge near Charleston, and was attended by family and friends of the pair.
"Congratulations! You deserve a life of great love and laughter. We are so happy for both of you," Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former S.C. Governor, wrote on Instagram.
Sanford announced the engagement in January. She and McKay dated for 18 months. McKay is an investment banker who was introduced to Sanford by her sister.
Her post was flooded with congratulatory comments from her followers and friends.
"Awe, congrats @jennyssanford! Cheers to the next chapter," wrote one Instragram user.
It was a new start for Sanford. She went through a very public divorce from now-U.S. Congressman, then-S.C. Gov. Mark Sanford in 2010 following his highly-publicized affair.
The Sanfords had four sons together during their 20-year marriage.
Mark Sanford did not attend, wltx.com reported.
