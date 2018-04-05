Fake IDs may seem harmless, but they're a 'threat to national security'

SHARE COPY LINK A large number of underage students are using fake IDs from a company based in China. We set out to understand how hard it is for an underage student to obtain one, and hard it is for vendors to detect. Tim Dominick

A large number of underage students are using fake IDs from a company based in China. We set out to understand how hard it is for an underage student to obtain one, and hard it is for vendors to detect. Tim Dominick