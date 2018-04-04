Look familiar? Columbia anchors included in viral Sinclair Broadcast video

Those who caught a glimpse of a viral video of TV anchors repeating the same script about "biased and false news" may have seen some familiar faces.
Anchors from Columbia's WACH Fox were featured in the grid of reporters claiming some of their colleagues at other outlets push their own biases and report false news.
The script for the show, which was company-mandated by the broadcasting giant Sinclair Broadcast Group, claim some journalists publish "fake stories, stories that just aren’t true, without checking facts first." It also describes stations owned by Sinclair, a conservative-leaning company that mandates right-leaning programs run, as "neither politically ‘left nor right.’"
The broadcasting company came under fire after Deadspin created a video showing various TV stations owned by Sinclair repeating the script, which was published as well. The compilation gained traction, even being featured on late night show "Last Week Tonight" by host John Oliver, who also hosted a section about Sinclair in 2017.
Amid the growing controversy, President Donald Trump came out in support of Sinclair on Twitter Monday.
"So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased," Trump tweeted. "Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke."
Monday, Sinclair executives responded to the video, calling it "ironic" the company would "be attacked for messages promoting our journalistic initiative for fair and objective reporting."
ABC 4 WCIV in Charleston and ABC 15 WPDE in the Florence and Myrtle Beach area were also featured in the video.
