'He just got that motorcycle he died on': SC man killed on his way to work

The customers loved their service adviser Ryan Mancuso at Sparks Toyota in Myrtle Beach.

And so did the employees — he was part of the family.

Mancuso died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning on the way to work. He was 24.

"He just got that motorcycle he died on," said his mother, Robin Mancuso-Startup. "He just bought it a month ago and he was so proud of it."

She said her son lived life to the fullest.

"He was very unique," Mancuso-Startup said. "It was impossible not to love him."

Ryan Mancuso, left, his mother Robin Mancuso-Startup and brother Kyle Mancuso pose for a family photo. Courtesy of Kimberly Harripersad​

Mancuso frequently won the CSI Championship belt at work — an award similar to employee of the month.

"I know Sparks Toyota will never be the same," said co-worker Nicole Bauer. "We will all miss him so much."

Mancuso loved cars and bikes, and was always tinkering with motors. He adored his white cat Swiss.

He was a person who made people laugh, said girlfriend Rebecca Rella.

"Ryan was a person full of life," she said. "He loved ancient ruins, seeing them out of the country."

Mancuso moved to Myrtle Beach about two years ago and started work at the Toyota dealership.

"I'll tell you that man was great," said Cody Gore, a co-worker. "Oh (he was a) big car guy, always riding the bike, four wheelers ... and he was always the outing planner."

Growing up in New York, Mancuso was always with the pack of guys who would skateboard around the neighborhood. He went to Lincoln Tech in New Jersey where he learned how to work on cars.

He and friends would frequent the local slope to snowboard. His favorite vacation was to Atlantis.

Friends for about two years, Kaleb Giguere said one of his best memories was the day he and Mancuso met.

"We went cruising in all of our cars for like three hours straight," Giguere said. In their two years of friendship, Giguere said Mancuso was a better friend than anyone he'd ever met.

Mancuso is survived by his father Chas, mother and brother Kyle.

Services begin 11 a.m. Saturday at McMillian-Small Funeral Home.





Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong