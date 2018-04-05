More Videos

Watch Richland council's heated debate over firing administrator - and who will have to tell him the news

SC anchors recite same 'fake news' speech as Sinclair TV stations across the country

'Thinking about it today, I actually started crying' MLK's impact 50 years after his assassination

After 'dark times' during recovery, Tiger Woods aims for fifth Masters win

From Little League to top golfer: See Dustin Johnson through the years

North Myrtle Beach Police Department releases video of attempted kidnapping

What you need to know about Richland County's Gerald Seals

'Trump is a racist' Marguerite Willis posts campaign ad bashing Trump

Watch your step! Cottonmouth snake spotted on boardwalk at Congaree National Park

Boldly going where no one has gone before, USC prof names new star cluster after Mr. Spock

Ryan Mancuso wins CSI Championship belt at Sparks Toyota. It's an award similar to employee of the month. Courtesy Nicole Bauer
Local

'He just got that motorcycle he died on': SC man killed on his way to work

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

April 05, 2018 07:28 AM

The customers loved their service adviser Ryan Mancuso at Sparks Toyota in Myrtle Beach.

And so did the employees — he was part of the family.

Mancuso died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning on the way to work. He was 24.

"He just got that motorcycle he died on," said his mother, Robin Mancuso-Startup. "He just bought it a month ago and he was so proud of it."

She said her son lived life to the fullest.

"He was very unique," Mancuso-Startup said. "It was impossible not to love him."

Robin & Boys_1323.jpg
Ryan Mancuso, left, his mother Robin Mancuso-Startup and brother Kyle Mancuso pose for a family photo.
Courtesy of Kimberly Harripersad​

Mancuso frequently won the CSI Championship belt at work — an award similar to employee of the month.

"I know Sparks Toyota will never be the same," said co-worker Nicole Bauer. "We will all miss him so much."

Mancuso loved cars and bikes, and was always tinkering with motors. He adored his white cat Swiss.

He was a person who made people laugh, said girlfriend Rebecca Rella.

"Ryan was a person full of life," she said. "He loved ancient ruins, seeing them out of the country."

Mancuso moved to Myrtle Beach about two years ago and started work at the Toyota dealership.

"I'll tell you that man was great," said Cody Gore, a co-worker. "Oh (he was a) big car guy, always riding the bike, four wheelers ... and he was always the outing planner."

Growing up in New York, Mancuso was always with the pack of guys who would skateboard around the neighborhood. He went to Lincoln Tech in New Jersey where he learned how to work on cars.

He and friends would frequent the local slope to snowboard. His favorite vacation was to Atlantis.

Friends for about two years, Kaleb Giguere said one of his best memories was the day he and Mancuso met.

"We went cruising in all of our cars for like three hours straight," Giguere said. In their two years of friendship, Giguere said Mancuso was a better friend than anyone he'd ever met.

Mancuso is survived by his father Chas, mother and brother Kyle.

Services begin 11 a.m. Saturday at McMillian-Small Funeral Home.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

