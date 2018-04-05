When Charlotte resident David Pendragon learned his 10-year-old cousin was being bullied at school for his cat lunchbox, Pendragon bought the same lunchbox and carried it to work with him. A picture of him with the pink lunchbox in his office has been shared more than 43,000 times as of Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Midlands boy was bullied for his cat lunchbox. His cousin helped, and it's gone viral

By Teddy Kulmala

April 05, 2018 08:13 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC

When David Pendragon learned his little cousin was being bullied at his school for having a cat lunchbox, his response was simple: Get the same lunchbox.

In a Facebook post Monday, Pendragon, who lives in Charlotte, wrote that his cousin's 10-year-old son Ryker was being bullied at school. Ryker lives in the Gaston area of Lexington County, according to WBTV.

"Ryker, who loves cats, was very excited to get his new lunchbox," Pendragon wrote in the post, which had more than 43,000 shares and 107,000 reactions as of Thursday morning. "Unfortunately because of its colors, or because it has cats, or both he was teased about it by other boys in his class. He even wanted to stop taking his lunch so he wouldn't be teased about it any longer."

To show Ryker "that a man can love whatever he wants and not be afraid to express that love," Pendragon ordered the same lunchbox and carried it to work "at my large, conservative, corporate workplace."

Pendragon said people at work who asked about the lunchbox all stand with Ryker too.

"There's no one way to be a man," he wrote. "Men can be colorful. Men can be expressive. Men can be emotional and silly and gleeful. I love my new lunchbox and I hope Ryker and all the other boys out there can see that their passion and self-expression is never something to be ashamed of."

