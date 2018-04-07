How likely are severe storms Saturday afternoon?

There is a slight threat of severe weather in the Columbia area Saturday afternoon, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service.
A cold front approaching the Midlands is expected to bring thunderstorms across the area, with the worst weather expected south of Interstate 20, forecasters say.
There is a slight threat these storms could produce damaging wind gusts, according to a Saturday afternoon NWS weather briefing. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out with these thunderstorms, forecasters say.
Forecasters' confidence level is moderate for damaging winds and low for tornadoes.
Between a quarter and half an inch of rain are expected to fall in Columbia, according to the NWS forecast. The chance of rain should taper off after about 7 p.m.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high around 60 degrees. Rain could return to the area Sunday night and Monday.
