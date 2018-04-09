Fatal crash blocking all westbound lanes on I-20

A morning crash killed at least one person and blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 Monday.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at mile marker 65 on I-20 West, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Details about the crash were not immediately available, but Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said his office has been called to the scene.
The S.C. Department of Transportation said motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.
This was the second fatal collision on a Columbia-area interstate in less than 12 hours. A pedestrian was fatally struck late Sunday night while crossing Interstate 26 in Lexington County.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
