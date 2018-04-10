This Columbia attraction was voted best in the state. Here's who it beat

The votes are in, and Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo & Garden was voted 2018's best attraction in South Carolina as part of USA TODAY's 10Best awards.
A panel of South Carolina travel writers and photographers nominated the zoo for the award, and readers voted it in to the number one spot.
Riverbanks Zoo wasn't the only Columbia attraction to make the cut; the South Carolina State Museum came in at No. 6.
Here's the full list of 2018 winners:
- Riverbanks Zoo & Garden - Columbia
- Greenville County Museum of Art - Greenville
- Middleton Place - Charleston
- Brookgreen Gardens - Murrells Inlet
- Falls Park on the Reedy - Greenville
- South Carolina State Museum - Columbia
- Fort Sumter National Monument - Charleston
- USS Yorktown - Mount Pleasant
- BMW Performance Driving School - Greer
- Myrtle Beach Boardwalk & SkyWheel - Myrtle Beach
