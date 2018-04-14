2 killed in Midlands motorcycle crash

Two people were killed early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Newberry County.
Stephen R. Herlong, 46, of Whitmire, Amy Miller, 27, of Newberry, were pronounced dead on the scene, Coroner Laura Kneece said in a statement. Neither person was wearing a helmet, according to Kneece.
The accident happened on Airport Road between Nance Street and Louis Rich Road in Newberry County.
An autopsy will be determine the cause of death.
This incident is under investigation by Newberry County Coroner’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol.
