Columbia man killed when ATV crashes into house

A Columbia man was killed Saturday afternoon in a collision involving an all-terrain vehicle.
The wreck happened in North Columbia shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the 1800 block of Vann Street in the Golden Acres community, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Dawn Cornelius Muller, 44, of Columbia, was killed, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Muller was traveling northbound on Katy Street on the ATV when he lost control and struck a house, police said. Muller was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
An autopsy is expected to be performed Sunday, according to Watts.
