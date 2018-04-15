Tornado watch issued for much of SC ahead of severe weather Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of South Carolina ahead of severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening.
The watch was issued around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for most of the Midlands and Upstate areas. Parts of the Lowcountry, including Colleton and Jasper counties, are included in the watch, which is in effect until 7 p.m.
A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area, according to the weather service.
Forecasters on Sunday morning upgraded the risk of severe weather for most of the state from slight to enhanced.
Showers and thunderstorms will happen Sunday afternoon and evening, and the greatest chance for severe weather will come between 2 and 9 p.m., according to the weather service.
The primary threat will be wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph, forecasters say. Isolated tornadoes are possible, and hail and heavy rainfall capable of producing flooding also are possible.
The weather service's outlook shows the enhanced risk of severe weather extending into much of North Carolina.
The entire Midlands area and parts of the Lowcountry are under a lake wind advisory until 8 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Laurens, Spartanburg and Union counties until 1:30 p.m.
