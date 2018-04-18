She was outside when her SC home exploded. Her dog was inside, though.

The residents of a western York County home that exploded in a fire Monday were not hurt, but a dog died in the fire, officials said.
A woman who lives at the home at 2230 Sawmill Road in rural Hickory Grove was outside late Monday morning when she heard a "boom" and saw the fire in the house, said Kenny Gilfillan, chief of the Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
The woman was not hurt and the other two residents of the house were not home around 11 a.m Monday, when the fire was dispatched, Gilfillan said.
A dog that was inside the home died before emergency crews could put out the fire and try to save the pet, Gilfillan said. Several other pets that were outside the home survived, Gilfillan said.
"By the time we got there the fire was through the roof and windows and the kitchen had fallen in," Gilfillan said.
All three residents were displaced as the home is a "total loss," Gilfillan said.
Tim Evans, a Hickory Grove volunteer firefighter, said the flames were "huge" and the smoke could be seen for miles. The road was blocked for hours as firefighters worked the fire and cleaned up, Evans said.
Firefighters from Hickory Grove, Smyrna, Sharon, and York responded, Gilfillan and Evans said. Volunteers from Cherokee County also assisted by being on standby for other calls as the four York County departments worked the fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting the three people displaced by the fire with lodging, immediate assistance and recovery services, said Joe Hayes, executive director of the Northern South Carolina chapter of the Red Cross.
Gilfillan said firefighters believe the fire was electrical. The York County Fire Marshal's office is investigating the fire, said Trish Startup, spokesperson for York County.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
