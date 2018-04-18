Hootie & the Blowfish are coming to SC. Here's what you need to know

Hootie and the Blowfish announced two reunion concert dates in the Charleston area this summer, and tickets are sure to sell quickly.
The annual Homegrown Concert will feature Hootie and the Blowfish at Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island Aug. 10 and 11. The show will include special guests The Blue Dogs, a South Carolina band.
Tickets will be on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m., . here on Ticketmasteraccording to the band's website
Ticket options range from $35 for upper general admission, $50 for 200-level seating and $60 for floor and box-level tickets, according to a news release on Tuesday from . Sales will be limited to four tickets per buyer. the stadium
There will be no presale, according to the news release.
The band recently announced an in July. Atlanta reunion concert with Jason Aldean
The Grammy Award-winning group, made up of Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, formed at the University of South Carolina.
Their 1994 album “Cracked Rear View” — featuring the hits "Hold My Hand," "Let Her Cry," "Only Wanna Be with You," and "Time" — went platinum 16 times and was one of the fastest-selling debut albums of all time.
In 2008, Rucker announced the group would be on hiatus while he pursued a solo country music career.
In 2014, he won a Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance for his cover of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel." His fifth country album, "When Was The Last Time" is . due out Oct. 20
The 24th annual Hootie and the Blowfish on April 9 in North Myrtle Beach had to be canceled after about an hour because of steady rain, wind and cold. Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am
The tournament benefits the , which supports education in South Carolina and the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation. Hootie and the Blowfish Foundation
Rucker also is the host of the annual women's golf tournament at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island, where he performs a private concert every year. Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
