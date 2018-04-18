In 2015 Darius Rucker played a concert on the USC Horseshoe to celebrate the winning football team Tracy Glantz
Hootie & the Blowfish are coming to SC. Here's what you need to know

By Lisa Wilson

April 18, 2018 09:15 AM

Hootie and the Blowfish announced two reunion concert dates in the Charleston area this summer, and tickets are sure to sell quickly.

The annual Homegrown Concert will feature Hootie and the Blowfish at Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island Aug. 10 and 11. The show will include special guests The Blue Dogs, a South Carolina band.

Tickets will be on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m., . here on Ticketmasteraccording to the band's website

Ticket options range from $35 for upper general admission, $50 for 200-level seating and $60 for floor and box-level tickets, according to a news release on Tuesday from . Sales will be limited to four tickets per buyer. the stadium

There will be no presale, according to the news release.

The band recently announced an in July. Atlanta reunion concert with Jason Aldean

The Grammy Award-winning group, made up of Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan​, Dean Felber and Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, formed at the University of South Carolina.

Their 1994 album “Cracked Rear View” — featuring the hits "Hold My Hand," "Let Her Cry," "Only Wanna Be with You," and "Time" — went platinum 16 times and was one of the fastest-selling debut albums of all time.

In 2008, Rucker announced the group would be on hiatus while he pursued a solo country music career.

In 2014, he won a Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance for his cover of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel." His fifth country album, "When Was The Last Time" is . due out Oct. 20

Darius Rucker, performing a private concert at Hilton Head Island's Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, sings a number of new songs but brings the house down with a classic Hootie & The Blowfish track. Rucker was performing for his annual Darius Ruck McClatchySubmitted

The 24th annual Hootie and the Blowfish on April 9 in North Myrtle Beach had to be canceled after about an hour because of steady rain, wind and cold. Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am

The tournament benefits the , which supports education in South Carolina and the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation. Hootie and the Blowfish Foundation

Rucker also is the host of the annual women's golf tournament at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island, where he performs a private concert every year. Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

