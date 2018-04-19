Neighbors seek to close second Five Points bar

SHARE COPY LINK April Lucas, of University Hill neighborhood, and Olufemi Olulenu, of Martin Luther King neighborhood, voice their concerns over Five Points growth and impact in the area. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

April Lucas, of University Hill neighborhood, and Olufemi Olulenu, of Martin Luther King neighborhood, voice their concerns over Five Points growth and impact in the area. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com