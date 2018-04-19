Local

1 killed in crash that snarled traffic on I-77

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

April 19, 2018 07:18 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

One person was killed in an afternoon crash that blocked two lanes of Interstate 77 on Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 21, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol. That's near the Killian Road exit.

A 1994 Toyota Camry traveling north on I-77 went off the right side of the roadway, struck a guard rail and overturned, Collins said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed.

The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.

Northbound traffic on I-77 was reduced to one lane. All lanes had reopened around 3:30 p.m.

  Comments  