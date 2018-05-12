'USC fans ... leave me speechless': This Cocky graduate reflects on time in the spurs

Alexis Kiser's friends thought she was just a manager of the cheerleading team until they saw her cross the stage Saturday at a University of South Carolina graduation ceremony in a peculiar pair of shoes.
Before being awarded a USC diploma with her name on it, Kiser donned something she wore every day but never told her friends about: a pair of bright yellow Cocky mascot feet.
“I have a lot of friends that have no idea," Kiser laughed during an interview before graduation. "They just took a picture with me on Greene Street, I changed and then came to the same class they’re coming to.”
Though Kiser spent the last three years playing USC's lovable mascot, donning garnet and black wasn't always in the 22-year-old's future. Despite growing up as a die-hard Carolina fan, Kiser had dreams of getting out of her hometown Columbia and heading to Clemson.
"I feel like everyone has a little rebellion in their teenager years," Kiser said. "I went and did a language contest over at Clemson during a weekend, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, this school is so amazing,’ and my mom was like, ‘What is wrong with you?’ "
In a last minute decision the summer before her freshman year, Kiser made the switch to USC.
“I hated it at first until I actually went through orientation and I saw how much the orientation leaders loved USC," Kiser said. “I was head over heels after that. I absolutely fell in love with it."
A year later, Kiser found a way to help others fall in love with the university the same way she did.
While at a women's basketball game, Kiser was chatting with a friend when she spotted Cocky running down the stairs nearby.
“I was like, ‘Ugh, I want to do that. I feel like I would be so good at that,’ " Kiser said to the friend. "He leans over and says ‘I know who that is.’ ”
The next day, Kiser received a text about tryouts. Calling in sick to work, she headed to her first meeting. About three weeks later, Kiser dawned a big, furry suit and was climbing the stairs of South Carolina's softball stadium.
A family of USC fans, Kiser's mom, Laura Kiser, said she's loved watching her daughter.
"When Alexis told me she wanted to be Cocky, I was excited and ecstatic because she wanted to be apart of something bigger at the university," Laura Kiser said. "I was not surprised at all because she has always been high energy and a social butterfly."
Since then, Kiser has traveled the country in her pair of big, yellow feet. She's been at nearly every women's basketball game, on stage with Darius Rucker, representing on "Fox and Friends" and even at about 200 weddings, she said.
“Everytime I put on the suit, there’s something special that happens. It’s just absolutely amazing. The USC fans, they leave me speechless," Kiser said.
Among her favorite memories, Kiser counts the 2017 women's basketball national championship in Dallas, Texas, where she traveled with the team and worked the whole event.
Laura Kiser said she loved watching her daughter in that game and "knowing that she was able to be a part of history for the university and the state in such a special way. Who gets to do that?"
While she'll remember the iconic moments forever, sometimes it's the small ones that get Kiser the most.
“I was at a softball game last year, and this kid ran up to me and hugged me," she said. "He ran up to me and was like ‘You’re my hero,’ and hugged me and ran away. He has know idea who I am, but it’s Cocky.”
This Cocky is hanging up her spurs after getting her degrees in both biology and political science. Kiser will spend a year in Baoding, China, teaching English to kindergarteners. Afterward, she wants to attend graduate school in Washington, D.C., to study Asian Studies on her way to becoming a policy analyst.
Her long-term dream is to become the U.S. Secretary of State, citing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as a role model.
Though she won't be returning to USC, the school and its fans have forever left a mark on Kiser, she said.
"I have a very unique perspective of the USC fan, because I get to see them through Cocky’s eyes. I don’t get to see them through my own," Kiser said. "Cocky is like everyone’s best friend."
Comments