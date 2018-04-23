A lane of Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, SC, will be closed until Wednesday, April 25, 2018, while crews repair a portion of the bridge over the Wateree River.
Why crews are closing a lane of I-20 in Kershaw County through Wednesday

By Teddy Kulmala

April 23, 2018 09:16 AM

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

A lane of Interstate 20 over the Wateree River in Kershaw County will be closed until Wednesday while crews repair a portion of the bridge. 

The S.C. Department of Transportation said the right-hand lane of I-20 eastbound over the Wateree River will close Monday morning. and reopen by Wednesday afternoon. 

The closure allows crews to repair a small section of bridge deck, according to the department. 

Forecasters are predicting rain throughout the day Monday, which will likely add to traffic headaches for commuters. 

