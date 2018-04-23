Columbia's favorite 'Fox & Friends' cohost will go live from USC this week

University of South Carolina alumna and Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt will cohost "Fox & Friends" from the USC campus on Friday morning.
Earhardt, a 1999 graduate of USC, will be live from 6 to 9 a.m. Friday on Davis Field and will feature USC student panels as they discuss the biggest issues of their generations, Fox News said in a release Monday. Guests will include U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, Sen. Tim Scott and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Earhardt also will air a tour of the campus, showcasing the university’s facilities, the release stated.
The Spring Valley High School and University of South Carolina journalism school graduate joined Fox News Channel in 2007 and most recently co-hosted its early-morning “Fox & Friends First."
“I will be forever grateful to the viewers, teachers, mentors, friends and family in South Carolina,” Earhardt said during an interview with The State in 2016. “It was the perfect place for me to grow up and I bring my daughter back to the great state as often as I can. New York might be my residence, but South Carolina will always be my heart.”
