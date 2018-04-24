Crash with injuries slowing traffic on I-77

A crash with injuries is blocking some southbound lanes on Interstate 77 this morning.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 5, which is Bluff Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Injuries are reported. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.
The collision closed an unknown number of lanes, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation. SCDOT online maps show congestion building in the southbound lanes past Shop Road.
