1 killed, 1 injured in Garners Ferry Road crash

One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Garners Ferry Road.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Monday, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2001 Lincoln was traveling east on Garners Ferry when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, Jones said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed.
The driver's identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
A passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Jones said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Comments