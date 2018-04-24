Local

1 killed, 1 injured in Garners Ferry Road crash

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

April 24, 2018 07:18 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Garners Ferry Road.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Monday, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2001 Lincoln was traveling east on Garners Ferry when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, Jones said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed.

The driver's identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.

A passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Jones said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

