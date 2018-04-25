Congaree riverwalk partially shut down due to flooding

Portions of the Cayce Riverwalk were shut down Wednesday due to high river levels causing flooding on parts of the walkway.
The city of Cayce tweeted that Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the riverwalk would be closed until the water recedes.
Phase 1 of the riverwalk stretches from just above Blossom Street/Knox Abbott Drive to the train trestles near Frink and State Streets. Phase 2 continues south through the Riverland Park area.
The Congaree River has swelled after nearly 2 inches of rain fell in the area on Monday and Tuesday. By late Tuesday afternoon, river water had nearly reached the sidewalk of the trail near the Blossom Street bridge.
