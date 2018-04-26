Take I-20 on your commute? You might want to find a different route this morning

A collision has blocked the westbound lanes on Interstate 20 in Richland County for about two hours Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-20 West near Exit 68, which is Monticello Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Details about the crash remain limited, but traffic cameras with the S.C. Department of Transportation show all westbound lanes blocked near the crash scene.
SCDOT traffic maps show the congestion extending from Monticello Road to U.S. 21.
Congestion is also reported in the eastbound lanes of I-20, about a mile west of the crash.
There's no word yet on injuries.
