This Columbia teen is heading to the Disney Channel

A Columbia teenager scored the leading role in a Disney Channel movie — and it was her first-ever audition, according to media reports.
Sadie Stanley, 16, landed the lead role in the upcoming movie "Kim Possible," a live-action film based on the Disney Channel show.
The Columbia native and and A.C. Flora High School student will star as Kim, a "typical high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from evil villians," according to the Disney Channel website. She previously guest-starred on Nickelodeon's "Game Shakers," according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Starring with Stanley is Sean Giambrone, who is known for his role of Adam on the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs," according to Entertainment Weekly. He plays Ron Stoppable, Kim's best friend.
Stanley scored the role in her first-ever audition, Variety reports.
The movie will begin production this summer and debut in 2019, according to Deadline.
