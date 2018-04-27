'Live PD' deputies boogie down at Special Needs Prom

A couple of faces familiar to Live PD fans were dancing the day away Friday at the Special Needs Prom.
In videos posted by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies are boogieing with students at Dreher High School as part of the annual tradition.
Sheriff Leon Lott and ten deputies attended the event, which is hosted by Richland One Schools, sheriff's department spokeswoman Katelyn Jasak said.
"We wouldn’t miss coming to this," Jasak said. "It’s always a great time and allows us to gain a relationship among not only our youth but our special needs youth that we may otherwise not be able to connect with on such a positive level."
This is the third year Richland deputies got their dance on at the event.
