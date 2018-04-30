Riding the bus in Columbia this spring and summer is about to be a lot cheaper

Columbia's public transit system is offering half-price cards to ease the heat on your wallet this summer.
The COMET is selling 31-day fare cards for half price from May 1 through July 31, according to a Monday news release. The cards will cost $20, and half pass fare cards for seniors, Medicare card holders, people with disabilities, veterans and youth, will cost $10.
There is no limit to the number of cards a person can purchase, and the cards do not expire, according to COMET.
Cards can be purchased at COMET's transit center, 1780 Sumter St., and on the COMET smartphone app.
COMET will introduce two express routes in May to the Killian Road Walmart and Harbison areas, each of which will require a $2.50 fare per trip, according to the release. The 31-day cards also will be accepted.
