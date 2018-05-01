Overturned tractor-trailer closes part of I-26

An overturned tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 26 in Newberry County this morning.
The collision happened around 4:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 at mile marker 64, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
A tractor-trailer carrying steel overturned, spilling the load, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.
The crash and cleanup have closed I-26 at the Jalapa exit, the sheriff's office said. Traffic is being detoured onto Jalapa Road to U.S. 76 and S.C. 66 on Joanna.
Deputies warn motorists that traffic will be heavy on U.S. 76 from Jalapa Road to Joanna in Laurens County.
There was no word on when the interstate might reopen.
