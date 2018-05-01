In this Nov. 1, 2017 photo, former President Barack Obama addresses the crowd as the last speaker at final session of the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.
In this Nov. 1, 2017 photo, former President Barack Obama addresses the crowd as the last speaker at final session of the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo
Obama Foundation looking for young leaders in Columbia. Here's how to apply

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

May 01, 2018 01:50 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia is one of only three cities in the country selected to host a new Obama Foundation leadership program for young adults, aimed at training leaders and addressing community issues.

Chicago and Phoenix are the other participating cities.

Thirty-five applicants, ages 18-25, from Columbia will be selected for the Community Leadership Corps program.

The six-month program aims to train young leaders to engage in civic work. Both in-person and online programming will guide participants to choose an issue in their communities and collaborate with others from the community to address the issue.

The program will include a two-day kick-off in June, a three-day bootcamp in August and community-based work in September and October.

For more information about the program, visit www.obama.org/clc. To apply, visit apply.obama.org/clccolumbia.

Applications are due May 11.

