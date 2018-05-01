Obama Foundation looking for young leaders in Columbia. Here's how to apply

Columbia is one of only three cities in the country selected to host a new Obama Foundation leadership program for young adults, aimed at training leaders and addressing community issues.
Chicago and Phoenix are the other participating cities.
Thirty-five applicants, ages 18-25, from Columbia will be selected for the Community Leadership Corps program.
The six-month program aims to train young leaders to engage in civic work. Both in-person and online programming will guide participants to choose an issue in their communities and collaborate with others from the community to address the issue.
The program will include a two-day kick-off in June, a three-day bootcamp in August and community-based work in September and October.
For more information about the program, visit www.obama.org/clc. To apply, visit apply.obama.org/clccolumbia.
Applications are due May 11.
Comments