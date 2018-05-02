Google was in Columbia on Wednesday. Here's why

Web giant Google is in Columbia helping business owners and job seekers grow — and practice — their digital skills as part of a multi-state tour.
The daylong workshop at 701 Whaley was part of the "Grow with Google" tour, which already has made stops in Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, Lansing, Michigan and Louisville. Included are six workshops, one-on-one coaching sessions and demonstrations to help enhance people's digital skills and online presence.
As of 2 p.m., more than 500 business owners, educators and job seekers had come through the doors at the event, according to Erica Swanson, head of community engagement for Google.
"We're looking for cities on the move, cities where there's an opportunity for us to help make a difference," Swanson said of including Columbia in the tour.
Swanson noted the number of education and community partners for Google, including nonprofits and universities.
The event is free and will continue through 6 p.m. The last workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m., according to Swanson.
On hand for Wednesday's event were U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
At the event, officials announced a $100,000 investment to kick-start digital skills training for women-driven firms.
The newly-created Women's Business Center of South Carolina at Columbia College will use the investment for business-focused digital skills training for an estimated 25,000 women-driven firms in the Columbia area and some 152,000 firms across the state, according to a release.
"We're looking to build that statewide women's network of entrepreneurs and business owners," said Kasie Whitener, who cofounded the center with Katherine Swartz-Hilton.
The center will hold weekly workshops beginning this Friday for female business owners and entrepreneurs, according to Swartz-Hilton.
The center also will pilot a "Grow with Google 30-Day Bootcamp," during which women will be given digital literacy and business-building tasks with live support from a coach and peer network.
"We are determined to serve women and meet a critical need not just in Columbia but in South Carolina," Swartz-Hilton said.
