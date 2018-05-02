This Midlands woman lost $800 to an ATM skimmer. Then she found another one.

Brandy Dunaway remembers the shock of seeing $800 in charges on her bank account that she didn't make.
"When they took it, it put me down for 10 days," the 43-year-old Blythewood resident said of losing the money she planned to use to pay her rent, power, water and insurance bills in April 2017.
Sheriff's investigators determined someone installed a skimmer device on the ATM at the First Citizens Bank on Blythewood Road that Dunaway uses several times per week. The day before Dunaway received the notices about $800 in charges, she had used her debit card at the bank's ATM to withdraw cash.
Dunaway was able to get her money back, but it took 10 days and three interviews with the bank to prove she wasn't the one who made the withdrawals.
Shortly after the theft, Dunaway saw news reports of a demonstration by Sheriff Leon Lott about how to spot card skimmers on ATMs, and she began tugging on the reader every time she used an ATM, she said.
The sheriff's department says 17-year-old Suraj Ionita placed the skimmer that victimized Dunaway last April and a second skimmer that she found on the same ATM two weeks ago.
Dunaway went to the same bank April 21 to deposit some checks after a day of work at her grooming business. The card reader was a darker shade of green than it normally was, she said.
"It was boxy. It wasn't slick," she said of the plastic around the reader. "I got out and tried to pull it. And when I pulled it, it gave."
She called 911, and deputies took the reader.
"I'm just glad I did not put that card in that machine, and that I could catch it so someone else didn't get taken or duped," she said.
Ionita is wanted on charges of attempted bank fraud and criminal possession of a financial transaction card forgery device, according to the sheriff's department.
Criminals use the skimmer device to capture the information on the magnetic strip of a victim's card, according to Sgt. Andrew Caldwell, an investigator with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The thief also places a small pinhole camera above the keypad on the ATM to capture each user's PIN.
With those, the thief uses a reader-writer device that takes the information of any cards placed in the skimmer and encodes it onto a hotel key card or any other card with a magnetic strip, Caldwell said, effectively cloning the victims' cards.
"Quite often, this will be done without your knowledge," Caldwell said. "You'll never know that your information off the card was stolen because you will receive the cash out of the ATM, but at the same time you've left your valuable information. And that card will then be cloned or copied and used again to withdraw all the money you have in your account.
"By the time you know about it," he continued, "it's too late and the money's gone."
The people who carry out these crimes typically are from out of town, according to Caldwell.
"They have no concern about their identity being captured on surveillance," he said. "There's no one here in our local community who can call us and tell us who they are."
It can take up to two weeks after a person places their card in a skimmer for fraudulent charges to show up on their account, Caldwell said. He advised consumers to tug on the card reader of an ATM.
"If it comes off, it wasn't supposed to be there to begin with," he said.
Also, thieves who use skimmers to steal may be lurking around the ATM, so Caldwell urges people to be on the lookout for anyone watching as you use the machine. If you find a skimmer, call 911, he said.
Anyone with information on Ionita's whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments