Grammy Award-winning Pink locks in Columbia concert

Pink is coming to Columbia.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist is bringing her "Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019" to Columbia's Colonial Life Arena on March 7, 2019, the arena announced Thursday.

Fan registration will be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the arena. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning May 8 at 10 a.m., while limited supplies last.

"Beautiful Trauma" is the singer's seventh studio album and was released in October.

Besides her three Grammy wins, Pink has picked up 16 Grammy nominations, five Billboard Music Award wins and, last year, won an Academy of Country Music Award with country star Kenny Chesney for "Setting the World on Fire."

Check back for updates.