SC motorcyclist hit a mailbox, then a ditch in fatal crash

A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a mailbox and a ditch in Sumter County late Sunday.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Frierson Road near Stamey Livestock Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol. That's just off U.S. 521 near Shaw Air Force Base.
The driver was traveling east on Frierson Road on a 1993 Honda motorcycle when the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway, Southern said. The Honda hit a mailbox and a ditch, throwing the driver from the vehicle.
The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital and later died, Southern said. The identity will be released by the Sumter County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
This was the second fatal crash in Sumter County on Sunday. A pedestrian who was lying in the roadway of S.C. 53 was killed after being hit by a car around 5:30 a.m.
Comments