Former Women's Club near Five Points sold by USC, set to be demolished

The University of South Carolina Development Foundation has sold the historic Women's Club of Columbia building on Blossom Street to the Catholic Diocese of Charleston, which plans to demolish it, according to Historic Columbia.
Historic Columbia, in an email to its board, said that while the building is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places and city landmark status, USC had not sought those protections.
Robin Waites, Historic Columbia's executive director, said she was unaware that a city demolition permit had been issued because the permit request did not have to go through the approvals necessary to change or demolish other historic structures.
"The building is not a local landmark so the only people that have to review it is basic permitting," she said, "so there was no reason to deny it a permit."
Spokespeople for the Diocese and USC foundation could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Waites said she believed the Diocese plans to build a Catholic student union, although that could not be immediately confirmed.
The building at 1703 Blossom St. was built in 1941.
"The venerable structure stands as a physical testament to generations of women’s activism that began during the Civil War and grew in intensity during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries," according to Historic Columbia's website.
